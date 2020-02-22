Pedestrian Killed in San Jose’s Parkmoor Neighborhood Saturday

A busy San Jose roadway was closed for several hours Saturday after two people were hit in a crosswalk and one was killed just after 7 p.m., according to police.

Witnesses said a woman was driving westbound on San Carlos Street when she hit two people in the marked pedestrian crosswalk near a VTA bus stop at Brooklyn Avenue in the city's Parkmoor neighborhood.

Neighbors said that the intersection has been a problem for pedestrians in the past, and even though a flashing crossing signal was put in a few years ago, drivers largely ignore the warnings – even when people are in the crosswalk.

“All I saw was two people getting revived,” said Ritwan Dobashi who works nearby. “One of them probably didn’t make it.”

The driver stopped right in front of Dobashi’s store, the windshield and front end of her car smashed from the impact.

“She just walked in and she told one of my guys ‘Hey, can you call the police? I just hit somebody,’” said Dobashi.

Neighbors are not surprised. They think the city of San Jose should do more to make this a safer crossing for the people who live, work and shop in the neighborhood.

“They’re always in a hurry, and they don’t let you go” said neighbor Adriana Fuentes. “Even when the light is flashing and you press the button, they hurry up and go through it.”

“To me, I think probably putting in a red light would be better,” said another neighbor, Joell Fuentes.