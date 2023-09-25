Pedestrian hit and killed in San Jose, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in San Jose, according to the police department.

The collision involving a man was reported at about 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Willow Street and Meridian Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. They did not provide details about the driver.

Traffic at the intersection will be impacted for several hours, and police asked that people avoid the area.

It's the 37th fatal crash and 22nd pedestrian death in San Jose this year.