Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 87 in San Jose

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 87 in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol.

Patrol officers learned around 2:50 a.m. that a pedestrian was lying on the highway near the northbound offramp to Taylor Street. The victim was hit by a vehicle, the CHP confirmed.

Due to the fatal crash, the northbound lanes of the highway to Taylor Street were closed for investigation.

No further details were immediately available.