Pedestrian killed, driver arrested in San Jose hit-and-run

A man was struck and killed Wednesday night while crossing a street in East San Jose in what police say was a hit and run.

At about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of King Road and Salamoni Court on a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, police said.

A man driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan southbound on King Road north of Salamoni hit the pedestrian, who was crossing westbound on King outside of a marked crosswalk, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver fled the scene, but officers found him a short time later and took him into custody, police said.

It was 43rd traffic death and 16th pedestrian death in San Jose this year.

The victim was not identified.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Detective Aldinger of SJPD's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.