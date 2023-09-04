Pedestrian killed after stolen SUV veers onto sidewalk in San Jose

A man died early Sunday after he was hit by a stolen sports utility vehicle that veered off the road and onto a sidewalk in West San Jose, police said.

The collision was reported about 3:22 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Boulevard and Walgrove Way.

A 2019 Hyundai SUV, driven by male juvenile, was headed north on Winchester when the vehicle went off the road and hit a pedestrian just north of Greentree Way, according to San Jose police.

The SUV kept going north along the sidewalk and eventually ran into a tree just before Walgrove Way.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was arrested and taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't release information about what caused the driver to veer onto the sidewalk. It was later discovered that the Hyundai had been stolen, officials said.

The death marks San Jose's 33rd fatal collision this year, and is the 19th pedestrian death.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.