Pedestrian Safety a Halloween Concern on Dangerous San Jose Streets

A surge in pedestrian deaths on San Jose streets this year has some parents concerned as kids head out Monday night for Halloween trick-or-treating.
Halloween might feel a little less festive in the Bay Area's largest city, and not just because the holiday falls on a Monday.
San Jose has seen 56 deadly crashes this year, more than half of them involving pedestrians hit by drivers.
Halloween is in fact the deadliest night for child pedestrians, according to a data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Children are three times more likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year, the NHTSA says.
The city of San Jose’s Transportation Department is urging drivers to slow down and parents of trick-or-treaters to be aware.
"When we see a vehicle, making sure that vehicle is really going to stop and yield for us, making eye contact with the driver, really important tricks on Halloween as well," spokesperson Cordell Bailey said.
Here are some tips for Halloween pedestrian safety:
- Stay on sidewalks and in well-lit areas.
- Cross at lights or crosswalks.
- Make eye contact with drivers.
- Use flashlights, glow sticks or reflective tape.