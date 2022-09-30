Pedestrian Struck and Killed on San Jose Freeway After Running Into Traffic

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 101 in San Jose late Thursday night after they exited a vehicle following a crash and ran across lanes of traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday on northbound 101 south of the Alum Rock Avenue exit, the CHP said.

The incident started with a two-vehicle crash involving a Scion XB that rear-ended a Tesla. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Scion ran across the freeway and was hit by a tow truck, the CHP said. The victim died at the scene.

The tow truck driver and the Tesla driver remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to have contributed to the fatal crash.