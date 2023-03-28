Pedestrian Struck by Car in San Jose, Taken to Hospital

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle in San Jose Tuesday morning, police said.
The collision happened in the area of Hostetter Road and Flickinger Avenue, according to police.
The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital with major injuries but was later stabilized, police said.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to police.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.