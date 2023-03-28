San Jose

Pedestrian Struck by Car in San Jose, Taken to Hospital

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Jose police cars.
NBC Bay Area

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle in San Jose Tuesday morning, police said.

The collision happened in the area of Hostetter Road and Flickinger Avenue, according to police.

The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital with major injuries but was later stabilized, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to police.

