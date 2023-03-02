San Jose

Pedestrian Hurt After Being Struck by Car in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Jose police vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

A pedestrian was injured Thursday morning when they were struck by a car in San Jose, police said.

The collision happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Pearl Avenue and Edenbury Lane, according to police.

Police initially said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the pedestrian was later stabilized and said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us