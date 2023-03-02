Pedestrian Hurt After Being Struck by Car in San Jose

A pedestrian was injured Thursday morning when they were struck by a car in San Jose, police said.

The collision happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Pearl Avenue and Edenbury Lane, according to police.

Police initially said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the pedestrian was later stabilized and said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, police said.

