A pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in San Jose, police said.

The collision happened in the area of Quimby and South White roads, according to police.

Quimby Road has been shut down in both directions from Lovewood Way to South White Road.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

