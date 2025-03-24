Pedestrian struck, killed on Almaden Expressway in San Jose

A pedestrian in San Jose died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night, police said Monday.

San Jose police officers were called to Almaden Expressway and Ironwood Drive after receiving a report that a man had been hit in the southbound lanes of Almaden Expressway at about 10:15 p.m.

Medical personnel also responded but were unsuccessful in their attempts to save the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the red 2009 Kia sedan that struck the man stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor, according to a press release from the San Jose Police Department.

It was the seventh fatal traffic collision in San Jose in 2025 and marked the fifth pedestrian to be killed this year.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact San Jose Police Department Detective Bowen at 4461@sanjoseca.gov.