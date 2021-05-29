Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Vehicle in San Jose

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle when crossing Monterey Road outside of a marked crosswalk in San Jose Friday night, police said.

The man was hit by a dark grey 2020 Jeep Wrangler traveling northbound on Monterey Road near Valleyhaven Way around 9 p.m., according to police. The driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The pedestrian's name will be released after his family has been reached, police said.

The fatal collision is the 20th on San Jose city streets in 2021, police said. It's also the sixth pedestrian fatality this year. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Bowen at (408) 277-4654.