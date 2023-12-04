Pedestrian struck, killed in Mountain View parking lot

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a Mountain View parking lot early Monday morning by a driver who was pulling into work, according to police.

The collision happened at about 6 a.m. in a dark and foggy parking lot outside the Walmart located on Showers Drive at El Camino Real, according to police.

Police said the pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was in the middle of the parking lot when the driver drove over her.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but she did not survive.

Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the collision, according to police.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, they said.