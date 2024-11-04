San Jose

Pedestrian struck, killed in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Jose police vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in San Jose early Monday morning, according to police.

The collision happened at about 5 a.m. in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Berryessa Road, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Responding officers found the pedestrian, a man, suffering from major injuries, according to police. Medical personnel tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us