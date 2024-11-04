Pedestrian struck, killed in San Jose

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in San Jose early Monday morning, according to police.

The collision happened at about 5 a.m. in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Berryessa Road, police said.

Responding officers found the pedestrian, a man, suffering from major injuries, according to police. Medical personnel tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Further information wasn't immediately available.