Pedestrian struck, killed in San Jose

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in San Jose early Monday morning, according to police.
The collision happened at about 5 a.m. in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Berryessa Road, police said.
Responding officers found the pedestrian, a man, suffering from major injuries, according to police. Medical personnel tried to save him, but he died at the scene.
An investigation is underway.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.