Pedestrian hit by vehicle in San Jose, taken to hospital

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a vehicle in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The collision happened at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of North First and East Mission streets, according to police.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
An investigation is underway.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
