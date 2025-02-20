San Jose

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in San Jose, taken to hospital

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose police investigate a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a vehicle in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The collision happened at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of North First and East Mission streets, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

