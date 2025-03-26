2 pedestrians seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash in San Jose

Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday following a collision involving two vehicles in San Jose, police said.
The crash happened in the area of Cherrystone Drive and North Monroe Street, according to police.
North Monroe Street is closed in both directions from Sunny Vista Drive to Peachtree Lane, police said.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.
