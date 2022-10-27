Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes 2 Pedestrians in San Jose Crosswalk

Two pedestrians, a 68-year-old grandmother and 3-year-old grandchild, were struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose Tuesday evening, according to police.
The collision happened at about 5:40 p.m. in the area of Sierra Road and Gehrig Avenue, police said.
Police said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical transport. A neighbor said the grandmother was in the hospital with serious injuries.
The victims were in a marked crosswalk when they were struck, police said.
Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the grandmother pushing the child in a stroller when the car clips them. The impact knocked both pedestrians to the ground.
The driver fled the scene. A vehicle description was not immediately provided by police.