Pediatrician Arrested for Attempted Lewd Acts With a Minor: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Redwood City police arrested a pediatrician for attempted lewd acts with a minor.

Dylan O’Connor, 33, was charged with sending harmful material to a juvenile, and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes --  both felonies. 

Police are actively looking for more possible victims. Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, where O’Connor works, issued the following statement.

“Upon learning of Dr. O’connor’s arrest, Stanford immediately placed him on unpaid administrative leave and relieved him of all duties. These are serious criminal charges, which we understand are still under investigation by law enforcement, so we are unable to comment further at this time.

