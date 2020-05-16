Person Fatally Hit by Train in San Jose Saturday Morning

A person died Saturday morning after being hit a train on tracks just south of Capitol Station in San Jose, transit officials said.

Caltrain locomotive JPBX 909 struck the person about 10:45 a.m., when the train was headed south toward Gilroy, according to San Mateo County Transit District spokesperson Alex Eisenhart.

The person's name was not available. Emergency personnel were at the scene and the coroner was en route, according to Caltrain.

No passengers were aboard the train at the time. No service delays are expected.

The death is Caltrain's fourth fatality this year.