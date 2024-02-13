Person shot in unincorporated area of San Jose

A person was shot Monday morning in an unincorporated area of San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. in the 500 block of Laswell Avenue near Parkmoor Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said. The victim suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this was a targeted act, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.