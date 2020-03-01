Sunnyvale

Person Struck at Lawrence Station is First Caltrain Fatality of 2020

There were no injuries to any of the 64 passengers aboard the train.

By Bay City News

File image

A person walking on the Caltrain tracks at the Lawrence Station in Sunnyvale was struck and killed by a southbound Sunday morning, officials said.

Caltrain's first fatality of 2020 happened about 9:38 a.m. There were no injuries to any of the 64 passengers aboard the train.

Emergency personnel are at the scene and trains are stopped in the incident area, the agency said.

Local

Decision 2020 Feb 28

Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders to Hold Rally in San Jose

Santa Clara County 4 hours ago

Lane Closure Planned on Hwy 17 in Santa Clara for Brush Removal

Northbound trains resumed operation about 10:18 a.m. Customers should expect delays of up to 60 minutes, according to Caltrain, which said it will post delay information via Twitter on its @caltrain account.

This article tagged under:

SunnyvaleCaltrain
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us