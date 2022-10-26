San Jose

Police Arrest Some Suspects in Peter's Bakery Robbery

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A worker at a beloved South Bay bakery was held at knifepoint during a robbery two months ago and police have arrested some of the suspects. 

In August, five masked suspects robbed Peter’s Bakery in San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhoods.

The thieves made off with a cashbox and some employee tips.

During the investigation, officers learned the same group robbed Artega’s Food Center, 45 minutes before hitting the bakery.

Officers used license plate readers to help track down the suspects.

On Tuesday, they arrested four people, three of them under the age of 17, and they’re still looking for a fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Macias.

