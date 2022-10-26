Police Arrest Some Suspects in Peter's Bakery Robbery

A worker at a beloved South Bay bakery was held at knifepoint during a robbery two months ago and police have arrested some of the suspects.

In August, five masked suspects robbed Peter’s Bakery in San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhoods.

The thieves made off with a cashbox and some employee tips.

During the investigation, officers learned the same group robbed Artega’s Food Center, 45 minutes before hitting the bakery.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers used license plate readers to help track down the suspects.

On Tuesday, they arrested four people, three of them under the age of 17, and they’re still looking for a fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Macias.