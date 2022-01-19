Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Under 5 Could be Authorized Soon: Officials

Omicron cases are levelling off and even going down in some areas. Pediatricians say this surge has been especially hard on children and there may be relief soon for those under 5.

Pediatrician Dr. Julie Kim said recently, children have been hit hard by omicron.

“I’ve seen a good number of babies who got COVID-19, newborns,” she said.

Kim added that she has seen more COVID cases in the past three weeks than any other point in the pandemic. But the vaccinated are faring much better.

“For the little kids who haven’t been vaccinated, omicron definitely is giving them many days of high fever,” she said.

But help for children under 5 may be on the way.

Earlier Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes the FDA could approve the Pfizer vaccine for 2 to 4-year-old within the next month.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, the principal investigator in the Pfizer vaccine clinical trial at Stanford for young children said that that those kids would likely need three doses.

“It is possible that we could have enough data for the FDA to approve it sometime in February or March, so that is a reasonable estimate,” she said.

Maldonado also explained why those children may need three doses – which she says is normal in other vaccines.

“The vaccine trials that have been done so far in the under 5-year-old children have demonstrated strong safety, but just not the degree of antibody response especially in 2–4-year-olds. So it’s hopeful that a third dose in under five-year-olds will provide a strong antibody response,” she said.

Kim said when it’s approved, her patients will be lining up.

“A lot of our parents with the little kids five, they’re all anxiously waiting,” she said.