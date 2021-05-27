Photos: Community Remembers VTA Yard Shooting Victims in San Jose By NBC Bay Area staff • Published May 27, 2021 • Updated 8 mins ago The San Jose community gathered at San Jose City Hall on Thursday to remember the nine people killed in Wednesday's mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard. 16 photos 1/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Mourners fill the plaza at San Jose City Hall during a vigil for the nine Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard shooting victims on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Hundreds attended a vigil for the nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 2/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A mourner holds a sign during a vigil for the nine Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard shooting victims at San Jose City Hall on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Hundreds attended a vigil for the nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 3/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Mourners react during a vigil for the nine victims of a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 4/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A young mourner cries during a vigil for the nine victims of a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 5/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Mourners gather during a vigil for the nine Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard shooting victims at San Jose City Hall on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Hundreds attended a vigil for the nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 6/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) worker wears a black ribbon on her uniform during a vigil at San Jose City Hall for the 9 victims of a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 7/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Leonard Megia, father of Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard shooting victim Paul Megia, speaks during a vigil at San Jose City Hall on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Hundreds attended a vigil for the nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 8/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers wear shirts with images of the victims of the light rail yard shooting during a vigil at San Jose City Hall on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Hundreds attended a vigil for the nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 9/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A young girl holds a candle with an image of Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard shooting victim Paul Megia during a vigil at San Jose City Hall on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Hundreds attended a vigil for the nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 10/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Mourners hang a poster at a memorial for the nine victims of a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 11/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Mourners pause in front of a memorial for the nine victims of a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 12/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A mourner pauses in front of a memorial for the nine victims of a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 13/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Mourners react during a vigil for the nine victims of a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 14/16 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A mourner leaves flowers at a memorial for the nine victims of a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 15/16 (Photo by AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images) Women cry as they attend a vigil for the victims of a shooting in San Jose, California, on May 27, 2021. – A public transit worker shot dead eight people at a California rail yard on May 26 before turning his gun on himself as police arrived, officials said after the latest mass shooting to hit the United States. A large crowd mourns together during a public vigil on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at San Jose City Hall for victims of Wednesday's mass shooting at Valley Transportation Authority's maintenance yard in San Jose, Calif.. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)