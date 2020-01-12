Photos Released of Pharmacy Robbery Suspects in Palo Alto

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of three men who robbed a Safeway store pharmacy early Friday morning and escaped with prescription drugs.

Police on Saturday also released photos of the suspects in this robbery, about 12:40 a.m. at the Safeway store in the 2800 block of Middlefield Road in Palo Alto's Midtown neighborhood.

Recognize any of these men? $10,000 reward being offered in Safeway armed robbery. https://t.co/A2OA9uhq3x pic.twitter.com/GtZEoCG0cw — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) January 11, 2020

When the trio entered the store, one brandished a handgun and ordered a store employee to the ground near the pharmacy. One suspect broke the pharmacy's glass door and stole an unknown amount of prescription drugs, police said. The suspects then ran from the store and left in a pickup truck that was last seen headed east on the Oregon Expressway.

All three suspects are Hispanic male adults in their 20s, ranging in height from 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, all with medium builds. The suspect who brandished the handgun wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red sneakers. The suspect who broke the glass door wore a yellow hooded sweatshirt with a Tommy Hilfiger logo on it, dark pants and black shoes. The third suspect, the lookout, wore a red hooded jacket, gray pants and white sneakers.

The suspects' vehicle is described as a full-size red two-door pickup truck. It appeared to be an early 2000s model Ford or Chevrolet.

The reward is being offered by Mothers Against Murder, a charitable nonprofit based in Los Altos. For more information this group, go to www.mothersagainstmurder.org or call (650) 248-9529. Palo Alto police detectives are investigating this case.