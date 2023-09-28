Pickup rams bakery in San Jose, burglars steal lottery tickets, cash

Police are investigating an overnight burglary at a South San Jose bakery after a pickup truck slammed into the business and the suspects made away with cash and lottery scratchers tickets.

The crash and burglary occurred at about 4 a.m. in a strip mall at 2857 Senter Road, Peter Tran, the owner of Queen Bakery, said.

Tran said his surveillance video shows the truck ramming his business and the suspects going straight for the lottery tickets and cash before fleeing on foot.

Tran said he's been targeted multiple times for lottery scratchers tickets.

The total damages and loss were unknown. The truck had to be removed with a tow truck.