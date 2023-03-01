San Jose

Police Activity Halts VTA Light Rail Service Through Downtown San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

Police activity in downtown San Jose halted VTA light rail service through the area Wednesday morning.

Southbound trains were turning around at Civic Center, and northbound trains were turning around at the Convention Center, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said.

The police activity was happening in the area of Second and San Fernando streets, according to a VTA spokesperson.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
