Santa Clara

Santa Clara police investigate fatal shooting; suspect arrested

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

Police in Santa Clara were investigating a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning and had a suspect in custody, according to the police department.

At about 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 3700 block Poinciana Drive on a reported shooting, police said. When officers arrived, they found a victim dead at the scene.

A male suspect was arrested, and the shooting was under investigation, police said.

It's the second homicide in Santa Clara this year, according to police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

