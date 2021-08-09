Police Arrest 3 Alleged Street Gang Members Tied to Recent Violent Crimes

Three alleged gang members suspected in several violent crimes over the past six months were arrested last week in San Jose as part of a sting that also netted weapons and stolen property, police said Monday.

Police served several search warrants on Aug. 3 throughout San Jose and arrested Omar Tabora, 22, Christopher Rosales, 19, and Nelson Vargas, 23, in connection with crimes that included armed robbery and carjacking.

The three San Jose residents are allegedly part of a street gang linked to at least 10 violent crimes since February, San Jose police said in a news release.

Several illegally possessed firearms, equipment used to manufacture ghost guns, illegal high-capacity magazines, a ballistic vest, narcotics and stolen items were seized.

The investigation was conducted by the department's robbery, gang investigations, and assaults unit detectives, with assistance from the covert response unit and special operations division, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of carjacking, armed robbery, burglary and weapons possession.

Anyone with additional information on the alleged gang members can contact the San Jose Police Department's Robbery Unit Detectives Reyes #4429 or Santisteven #4376 at (408) 277-4166.