Police Arrest Domestic Violence Suspect in Santa Clara

Police arrested a domestic violence suspect Saturday morning in the San Tomas Woods neighborhood of Santa Clara.

Few details were released about the incident, reported about 5:30 a.m., which drew a large police response and negotiating teams, according to a release from the Santa Clara Police Department.

Neighbors were temporarily evacuated and after about five hours, the suspect, a 28-year-old Santa Clara resident, surrendered peacefully and was arrested, police said.