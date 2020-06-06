Santa Clara

Police Arrest Domestic Violence Suspect in Santa Clara

By Bay City News

Police arrested a domestic violence suspect Saturday morning in the San Tomas Woods neighborhood of Santa Clara.

Few details were released about the incident, reported about 5:30 a.m., which drew a large police response and negotiating teams, according to a release from the Santa Clara Police Department.

Neighbors were temporarily evacuated and after about five hours, the suspect, a 28-year-old Santa Clara resident, surrendered peacefully and was arrested, police said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa Claradomestic violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us