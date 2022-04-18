Police Arrest Man Suspected of Hitting Officer While Fleeing Sideshow in San Jose

Police arrested a Los Banos man suspected of hitting an officer and ramming a patrol car while fleeing a sideshow in East San Jose over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Police arrested Isaac Guzman, 19, on suspicion of crimes that include assault with a deadly weapon and felony hit-and-run on Sunday night, officials said.

The officer who was hit was treated at a hospital for minor to moderate injuries and released, police said.

Guzman was one of several people arrested or cited on Sunday, when officers responded about 4 p.m. to several sideshows around the city.

When police arrived at a sideshow at Capitol Expressway and Capitol Avenue, some fleeing cars drove to the area of Story Road and Jackson Avenue, where they were met by police. Guzman's car allegedly rammed a patrol car and then hit an officer while fleeing the area, police said in a news release.

The suspect's car was found and stopped near the intersection of White and McKee roads, where Guzman was arrested.

Some of the other sideshow sites that police responded to on Sunday were at Old Bayshore Highway and Gish Road; Santa Teresa Boulevard and the Highway 87 interchange; Meridian and Fruitdale avenues; and Lundy Avenue and Concourse Drive.

Police arrested eight people on suspicion for firearms violations. Three vehicles were impounded for 30 days and about 40 citations were issued for spectator and mechanical violations, according to police.