Police Arrest Suspect in Connection With Indecent Exposure Incident

Police in Palo Alto on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with an indecent exposure incident that occurred at a coffee shop.

Alexander Keenabautista Neumeier, 27, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and annoying children, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. On Thursday at 5:23 p.m., police dispatch received a call about a customer that had been observed masturbating while seated at a table inside the Starbucks at 376 University Avenue.

Responding officers detained the suspect inside the coffee shop without incident. Police said two juvenile girls had noticed the man masturbating while they were inside the shop.

One of the victims told police the man had been looking at them while he was touching himself.

Police said the suspect is not connected to a bathroom peeping case that had occurred at another downtown coffee shop on Monday.