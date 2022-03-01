Palo Alto

Police Arrest Woman Suspected of Shoplifting Lingerie Worth Thousands

The woman had committed prior thefts at the store

By Bay City News

Palo Alto police arrested a 20-year-old woman Saturday after finding more than $19,000 in stolen property in the trunk of her vehicle.

Officers responded to a 4:43 p.m. report of a shoplifter at Stanford Shopping Center.

The security officer at Victoria's Secret had reported that a woman was in the store who had committed prior thefts and who had concealed clothing into a bag she had brought with her into the store.

When the woman left the store with more than $1,600 in unpurchased merchandise, the police were waiting to apprehend her.

After further investigation, police said that the woman had driven to the store in a car registered to her that had stolen license plates.

Police said the trunk of the vehicle contained thousands of dollars in Victoria's Secret merchandise. The woman is also accused of stealing two iPads from Victoria's Secret stores as well possessing another license plate from a car that was not her own.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of two felonies -- commercial burglary and possession of stolen property -- and two misdemeanors: possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

