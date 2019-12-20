Police Close Investigation Into Alleged Presentation High Sex Abuse

New disappointment for victims who say they were sexually abused by teachers and coaches at San Jose's Presentation High School.

Victims just learned police said they will close their investigation without charging and administrators for failing to report the abuse. NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit was first to break the accusations two years ago. And on Friday, the first victim to come forward is speaking out about the new twist.

The victims said the alleged abuses had been happening at the school since the 1960s. They claims administrators swept it under the rug and should be charged. But police now said there is simply nothing they can do.

"The trauma that a victim of child sexual abuse endures lasts a lifetime and has a lifelong impact," alleged victim Kathryn Leehane said.

Leehane is among those still living with that trauma.

In 2017, Leehane was the first to say she was sexually abused by an employee of Presentation High School while she was a student there.

"Dozens, literally dozens of people came to me and said it also happened to me," Leehane said.

Her admission led those dozens of alleged victims to report their assaults to police. But one by one, over the last two years, each was told that because of the statue of limitations, nothing could be done. Their last hope was crushed this month when investigators announced they could not go after the administrators who failed to report the abuse citing the same statute of limitations and a lack of evidence.

"I'm disappointed that charges cannot be filed," Leehane said. "It's sad when dozens and dozens of victims of childhood sexual abuse come forward and there's a very clear pattern of cover up."

Leehane also said victims feel like police gave them false hope.

"They misled the victims of abuse for two years telling us there was a possibility of charges," Leehane said.

Presentation High released the following statement:

"While the criminal investigators may be complete, we initiated an external investigation that is ongoing to ensure we are doing everything we can to help support survivors, protect students, and heal our community. We are deeply sorry that any student was ever victimized during her time at Presentation and stand in support with all survivors of sexual abuse and misconduct."

Leehane said she appreciates the new administration's efforts, but is upset no one will be held accountable.