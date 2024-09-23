Police identify, arrest suspect in deadly VTA shooting

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office detectives have identified and arrested a man for allegedly shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority facility in San Jose that left one person dead on Friday.

The department said 33-year-old Duc Minh Bui was the sole shooter and is "responsible for the victim’s death." Bui is an employee at VTA and supposedly worked with the victim.

The shooting was initially reported just before 10 p.m. Friday at VTA's Chaboya Division Yard on the 2200 block of South 7th Street. Officers responded to the scene to find a man suffering from "at least one gunshot wound."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after the San Jose Fire Department and County EMS arrived on the scene.

Sheriff's officials have identified them as a VTA employee but have not released the victim's identity.

Due to the incident, VTA increased its security at all facilities.

"VTA is committed to supporting its employees during this difficult time, and mental health professionals have been made available to employees and their families," the agency said in a news release on Saturday.

Raj Singh, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local #265, said employees are still in shock.

He added that amid the "confusion and chaos," the person who died was a beloved individual at VTA.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I had the pleasure of working with him for the last 7 or 8 years since he was at this division; we lost a good person. He’s a very good individual," Singh told NBC Bay Area on Saturday.

This is the second deadly shooting in three years that has impacted the VTA community. In 2021, an employee shot and killed nine coworkers before taking his own life.

"This incident is triggering some of our folks. We really thought we were past some of the stuff from before, and obviously, this is going to spur a lot of that back," Singh said.

Following the incident, employees gathered to set up a memorial to remember their colleagues and bring flowers, candles and balloons.