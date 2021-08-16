Police Identify Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death in San Jose

Police on Monday identified a DUI suspect arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian Saturday night near downtown San Jose.

Ismael Gonzalez, 43, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 headed north on Almaden Avenue at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at Willow Street about 9 p.m., police said. The truck hit a man walking in a crosswalk and Gonzalez allegedly fled the scene, according to police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. About 10:30 p.m., Gonzalez was found by police five miles away in the 1100 block of Starbird Circle.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, felony hit and run, and gross vehicular manslaughter.

The collision marks the city's 15th pedestrian death this year.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Detective O'Brien #3527 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the "Submit a Tip" on the link below.