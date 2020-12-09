Standoff at San Jose Safeway Parking Lot Ends in Arrest

A man suspected of being part of a Santa Clara burglary ring investigation was arrested Wednesday after a standoff at a Safeway parking lot in San Jose.

The man was tailed by the Santa Clara Police Department and was tracked down at Branham Lane and Camden Avenue, just north of Highway 85.

Both Santa Clara and San Jose officers were at the scene and said the suspect refused to get out of a vehicle but peacefully surrendered about an hour after initial contact.

The suspect was arrested for unrelated active warrants, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.