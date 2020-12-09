San Jose

Standoff at San Jose Safeway Parking Lot Ends in Arrest

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man suspected of being part of a Santa Clara burglary ring investigation was arrested Wednesday after a standoff at a Safeway parking lot in San Jose.

The man was tailed by the Santa Clara Police Department and was tracked down at Branham Lane and Camden Avenue, just north of Highway 85.

Both Santa Clara and San Jose officers were at the scene and said the suspect refused to get out of a vehicle but peacefully surrendered about an hour after initial contact.

Local

California Department of Fish and Wildlife 3 hours ago

Injured Wildlife Can Soar, Sing, Spray Again Thanks to Rehabilitation Grant

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Danville Businesses Refuse to Comply With COVID-19 Health Order

The suspect was arrested for unrelated active warrants, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSanta Clara policestandoff
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us