Police Investigate Mail Truck Break-Ins in the South Bay

Waiting for a package or letter that didn't come? It may be in the hands of thieves.

The U.S. Postal service says in the past week, nine mail trucks in the South Bay have been hit by thieves.

One of the trucks was parked on Wren Way in Campbell when it was broken into. The postal inspector said it's a crime that's happening across the Bay area.

“It's sort of alarming,” said Dave Logan of Campbell. “This is a quiet area, there is no crime here so I am really surprised.”

Logan said he doesn't believe his mail was stolen, but another neighbor said all the mail in her carrier's truck was taken.

Another woman posted on Nextdoor that her mail was stolen and someone then charged more than $2,000 on her debit card at a Gilroy business.

The postal service was unable to confirm that Tuesday but did say that's exactly the type of detailed information they are looking for.

”It will tell us the convenience store or gas station or department store where the criminals used the card and then we can possibly get camera footage and specific evidence,” said Jeff Fitch, U.S. Postal inspector.

Fitch said his agency plans to mail a letter to every customer who may have had their mail stolen, asking them to keep a close eye on their bank and credit card transactions.

One more problem these neighbors didn't need.

“We’ve lived here 30 years and never had any problem,” said Logan.