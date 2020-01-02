San Jose

Police Investigate Possible Molotov Cocktail Thrown Into Carport in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Jose Police Department is investigating the discovery of two possible explosive devices in a San Jose neighborhood Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 10:17 p.m. in ​​1640 La Rossa Cir.

Residents were able to put out the flames before emergency crews arrived however, upon their arrival, officials found suspicious containers and broken glass on the site, making investigators think someone might’ve thrown a Molotov cocktail.

No injuries were reported and it’s unknown whether police have made arrests in relation to the incident.

