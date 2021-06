A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the area of N. San Pedro and Hedding streets in San Jose.

Police and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and are investigating.

Streets in the area are closed. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

The shooting happened near the site of last week's mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard.

#BREAKING

A man is shot and killed just now, roughly 200 yards from the site of the @VTA mass shooting pic.twitter.com/3XEU2aw3UN — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) June 3, 2021