Police Investigate Shooting, Stabbing in San Jose

By Bay City News

San Jose police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing Saturday night, each of which resulted in one victim with life-threatening injuries being transported to local hospitals.

The first call was a 9:46 p.m. report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Cadillac Avenue.

San Jose Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Cadillac Drive and Winchester Boulevard in San Jose. No word on the motive or suspect has been released.

Next was a 10:41 p.m. report of a stabbing in the area of Union Street and South Almaden Avenue.

A second person in this incident was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive the injuries.

Police tweeted a little before midnight that they are searching for the suspects and investigating the motives of each crime.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

