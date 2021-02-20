Police Investigate Third Shooting in San Jose Saturday Morning

A third injury shooting investigation is underway Saturday morning in San Jose, where police responded to two unrelated shootings earlier in the day.
Police said shortly after 8 a.m. that officers were at a crime scene in the 100 block of Jackson Street in the city's Japantown district but released few details about the incident.
An adult victim is being treated at a hospital, police said in a social media post. Two other shootings were reported earlier.
At 1:39 a.m. in the 1900 block of Poco Way, one person suffered a life-threatening injury.
At 1:42 a.m., in the 500 block of W Alma Avenue, two people were shot but their wounds were not life threatening.
The three shootings are not related, police said.