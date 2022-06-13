Police Investigates Several Pellet Gun Attacks in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating three pellet gun attacks, including one that severely injured a 15-year-old girl over the weekend.

In addition to the attack on Monroe Street near Valley Fair Mall Friday, there were two more pellet gun attacks that same day; one one a 9-year-old girl and another one on a woman.

"My lungs felt compressed," said 15-year-old victim Gianna Vitraelli. "It hurt really bad because it was hard to breathe."

X-rays of her body show extensive injuries, including a fractured rib. Doctors said it was too risky to remove it.

Vitraelli believes she may have been victim of a prank, perhaps one encouraged by a TikTok challenge.

Police say they haven't connected the attack to a TikTok challenge, but confirm they are investigating at least two more pellet gun shootings.

One of the attacks was on a 42-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot on Stevens Creek Boulevard Friday.

Less than an hour later, a 9-year-old girl was shot in the back near Westgate Mall.

People in the area near Valley Fair Mall where Vitraelli was shot are on edge.

Bonnie Williams told NBC Bay Area she plans to carry an alarm and pepper spray.

"What kind of people are walking around doing these things?," she asked. "It's near Valley Fair, so you think it's safe, but nowhere is safe. It's disgusting."

Vitraelli was discharged from Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Monday and is headed home where friends welcomed her with gifts on her front porch.

Her condition is improving, but she's still wondering why someone targeted her.

"I'm very confused," she said. "I don't know why someone would shoot me."

Police said if they do catch the person behind the pellet gun attack, the suspect will be charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.