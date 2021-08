One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a shooting Wednesday in San Jose, police said.

The shooting was reported on the 2900 block of Little Wood Lane, just east of Interstate 680 and near James Lick High School. Police said the victim is a male.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the 2900 block of Little Wood Ln. One male victim with life threatening injuries.



The investigation is active and we will update when we can.



— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 11, 2021