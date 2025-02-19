Details limited as police continue to investigate deadly stabbing at Santana Row

The stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy on Valentine's Day at San Jose's Santana Row has rattled multiple communities.

The victim lived in Redwood City, according to those who say they knew him. Meanwhile, San Jose police say they are looking for several suspects but are revealing few details about the investigation.

Police say when they arrived at Santana Row Friday night, they found the teen with at least one stab wound. Authorities are actively looking for multiple people who ran from the scene.

"We can confirm that it involved multiple suspects," San Jose police spokesperson Tanya Hernandez said. "When officers received the call, multiple suspects were involved in this fight."

Police haven't offered any suspect descriptions.

According to a GoFundMe page that appears to have been created by the victim's loved ones, the teen was on a Valentine's Day date with his girlfriend when he was attacked and stabbed in the heart.

Police say the girlfriend is cooperating with the investigation.

At Gladiators Boxing Gym in Redwood City, Berto Barrito said he trained the teen for two years, saying he was more than a fighter, he was family.

"He was a funny kid," Barrito said. "He had chill vibes. He was outgoing. He was a friendly kid – a friendly, peaceful kid."

Investigators have not speculated about a possible motive or whether they believe the suspects are also teens.

Police encourage anyone with information about the case to contact them.

"They’re looking at evidence, surveillance footage, witness statements, so if anyone has any information involving this incident, we urge you to contact our detectives," Hernandez said.