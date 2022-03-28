Police Release Images of Fight That Led to Police Shooting Inside Taqueria in San Jose

The San Jose Police Department released new images Monday from inside the La Victoria Taqueria which they say shows a fight between two groups.

Cell phone video shows the moments soon after when officers responded to reports of a man with a gun inside the restaurant on San Carlos Street early Sunday morning.

Officers are seen firing after a man walked out as they walked up the stairs.

Police said the man was wounded, but is expected to survive.

“One of the subjects pointed a gun at another person; one of the arriving officers fired a handgun and struck the suspect at least one time,” said Christian Camarillo of the SJPD.

San Jose State student Daisy Manzano lives next door and said she “heard a couple gunshots and a bunch of cops and everyone was running this way.”

Police not only released images of the fight, which triggered calls to police, but stills from an officer’s body-worn camera moments before police fired. They show a man holding what looks like a gun.

Just minutes before that shooting, officers responded to a homicide around the corner on Fourth Street when they were called to the taqueria.

In that case – one man died. They’re not believed to be related.

On Tuesday, the police chief will hold a press conference with more details on the police shooting.