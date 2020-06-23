milpitas

Police Release More Information About Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Milpitas

By Bay City News

Texas shooting

Milpitas police on Monday released more information about the case of a knife-wielding man who a police officer fatally shot over the weekend.

Officers responded to North Temple Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday after the department received a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex. Officers on the scene determined that a 19-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had stabbed his 34-year-old stepfather with a knife.

Officers on the scene attempted to de-escalate the situation but the man did not comply and ran with the knife toward one officer in particular and yelled "kill me," according to police.

Local

Making It in the Bay 1 hour ago

SJSU Study Shows Silicon Valley's Stunning Income, Wealth Divide

racism 23 mins ago

Santa Clara County Supervisors Declare Racism a Public Health Crisis

The officer attempted to subdue the man with his Taser stun gun but the man did not stop running toward him with the knife. Ultimately, the officer shot the man to stop him from stabbing anyone else, police said.

Officers arrested the suspect and immediately gave him medical aid until paramedics arrived at the scene. After being transported to a hospital, the man died from his injuries, police said. The 34-year-old stabbing victim survived.

"We are working diligently through the investigation and are seeking potential witnesses," Milpitas police said in a statement. "Once additional interviews are completed, we will compile the statements with the evidence and intend to release the body worn camera video footage as soon as practical."

People with information relevant to the case can contact the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. People can also give anonymous tips by calling (408) 586-2500 or at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

milpitas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us