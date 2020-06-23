Police Release More Information About Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Milpitas

Milpitas police on Monday released more information about the case of a knife-wielding man who a police officer fatally shot over the weekend.

Officers responded to North Temple Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday after the department received a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex. Officers on the scene determined that a 19-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had stabbed his 34-year-old stepfather with a knife.

Officers on the scene attempted to de-escalate the situation but the man did not comply and ran with the knife toward one officer in particular and yelled "kill me," according to police.

The officer attempted to subdue the man with his Taser stun gun but the man did not stop running toward him with the knife. Ultimately, the officer shot the man to stop him from stabbing anyone else, police said.

Officers arrested the suspect and immediately gave him medical aid until paramedics arrived at the scene. After being transported to a hospital, the man died from his injuries, police said. The 34-year-old stabbing victim survived.

"We are working diligently through the investigation and are seeking potential witnesses," Milpitas police said in a statement. "Once additional interviews are completed, we will compile the statements with the evidence and intend to release the body worn camera video footage as soon as practical."

People with information relevant to the case can contact the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. People can also give anonymous tips by calling (408) 586-2500 or at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.