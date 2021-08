San Jose Police responded to a barricade on Kammerer Avenue Tuesday, according to a tweet.

Units responded to the scene which was reported at around 12:29 p.m. where an armed suspect barricaded on the 2200 block of Kammerer Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

2/ The residence has been cleared and the scene is secure. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 24, 2021

At around 1:14 p.m., San Jose Police officials confirmed via Twitter the residence had been cleared.

No information was released on the identity and status of the armed suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.