Police Search for Suspect in Stabbing Death of 16-Year-Old Boy in San Jose

By Bay City News

An early morning Saturday stabbing in San Jose left a 16-year-old dead and one man injured, the San Jose Police Department announced.

At 1:36 a.m., officers found a 16-year-old boy and a man suffering from at least one stab wound each in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way, said police.

Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals, though the boy died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man sustains an injury that is non-life-threatening, said authorities.

Neither the motive nor the circumstances of the incident are known at this time, said investigators.

The boy's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after notifying next of kin.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 4106@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-5283.

