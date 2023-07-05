Pop-up blood drive at Westfield Oakridge mall in San Jose

There's an urgent call for blood donations during what hospital workers call trauma season, and one blood bank is holding a pop-up blood drive Wednesday in San Jose.

Nonprofit Vitalant is urging people to donate this summer because donations are typically lowest around this time of year, and blood is at a premium due to injuries from more outdoor activities.

Vitalant is setting up a mobile unit at Westfield Oakridge mall on Blossom Hill Road in South San Jose. It's located in the mall's parking lot between Old Navy and Macy's and will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To make a reservation to donate, visit the shopping center's website or Vitalant's sign-up page.